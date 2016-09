As a result of the armed aggression of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 4 soldiers of the DPR were killed, 3 civilians and 2 soldiers of the Republic were wounded for a week; it has been reported by the press-service of the DPR human rights ombudswoman Daria Morozova. Besides, according to the press office, 1 civilian was missing at the checkpoint in Mayorsk.

As a result of the night shelling 4 houses were damaged in Dokuchaevsk, the head of administration Alexandr Kachanov reported today. Nobody got injured, he added.

Ukrainian fighters opened fire at the village Zaytsevo in the north of Gorlovka. A house was damaged; a 90-year-old woman was wounded. At present she's not in danger, the head of local administration Irina Dikun reported today.

Foreign mercenaries are located in the football club “The dawn” in Schastye and Kiev fighters have a sniper school there, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.