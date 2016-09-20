Summary events of Novorossiya, September 18, 2016

At about midnight Ukrainian fighters attacked military forces of the Republic. They used infantry fighting vehicles, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today. Forces of the DPR had to return fire using small arms. 1 soldier of the DPR was wounded. 3 Ukrainian fighters were killed and 2 were wounded.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 90 times for the last 24 hours. Ukrainian military launched 42 mines of 82-mm caliber. They used infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms. According to the Ministry of Defense, Yasinovataya, Spartak, Zaytsevo, Gorlovka, Shirokaya Balka, Zaryanovo and Petrovsky district of Donetsk were subjected to fire.

The Ukrainian side keeps on using air drones near the contact line. They were registered beside Popasnaya. And so Kiev fighters violated the Minsk agreements. Moreover, reconnaissance teams registered 2 antiaircraft missile systems “The wasp” in the localities Pobeda and Vidrodzhennya, it has been reported by the LPR People’s Militia.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia 2 times, the Ministry of Defense reported today. They opened fire at the villages Lozovoe and Nizhnee Lozovoe from mortars of 120-mm caliber and small arms. There were no casualties. The LPR People’s Militia didn’t open to return fire.