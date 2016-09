Партнеры















Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, September 20, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Втр, 20/09/2016 - 21:50 theme tags geo media Kiev deployed subversive groups in Donbass to destabilize the situation, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today. But Forces of the DPR try to detect and eliminate them, he added.

The situation in the DPR is relatively calm. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 53 times for the last 24 hours. They used mortars of 82-mm caliber, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms. According to the Ministry of Defense, Yasinovataya, Zaytsevo, Zheleznaya Balka, Gorlovka and Petrovsky district of Donetsk were subjected to fire.

Turkish mercenaries are in Stanitsa Luganskaya, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today. And the Ukrainian side uses the armistice and keeps on using air drones near the contact line, he added.

Sappers of the LPR People’s Militia cleared mines of a part of the railway near the village Donetsky to ensure the safe movement of trains. :: Nvb2003 :: Автор (или псевдоним)

