The situation in the DPR is worsening. Today Ukrainian fighters have opened fire at the industrial zone near Yasinovataya. They used mortars of 82-mm caliber.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 204 times for the last 24 hours. They used mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today. Yasinovataya, Spartak and Krutaya Balka, the village Signalnoe, Alexandrovka, the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, the village Sakanka in the south of the Republic were subjected to fire. Moreover, Ukrainian fighters opened fire at Zaytsevo, Shirokaya Balka, Krasny Partizan and Dokuchaevsk.

5 Ukrainian tanks were detected in the village Sizoe of the Stanichno-Lugansky district and 7 tanks arrived in Olkhovoe. 4 multiple rocket launcher systems “Grad” are in the village Rubezhnoe, then they will be sent in Popasnaya, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters opened fire at the positions of the LPR People’s Militia near the monument of the prince Igor from infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms.

The LPR People’s Militia and the Ukrainian Side will withdraw of the armed forces concurrently on the 1st of October, Andrey Marochko reported today.

