The situation in the DPR remains tense. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 142 times for the last 24 hours. They used mortars, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms. Gorlovka, the villages Zaytsevo, Ozeryanovka and Mikhaylovka, the town Yasinovataya, the village Sakanka in the south of the DPR, the area of the airport, the villages Alexandrovka and Zhabichevo were subjected to fire. We remind that the DPR and the LPR introduced the absolute ceasefire since the 15th of September.

As result of Ukrainian shelling 2 people were killed and 3 were wounded for a week; it has been reported by the human rights ombudsman of the Donetsk People's Republic Daria Morozova.

For this week reconnaissance teams have registered a company of Ukrainian soldiers in the Gorlovka direction. 2 batteries of howitzers “The Hyacinth-B”, 2 mortar batteries of 120-mm caliber and a tank company were detected in the Donetsk direction. A battery of self-propelled guns “The Acacia”, 2 batteries of self-propelled guns “The Carnation”, 2 batteries of howitzers D-30, a tank company and about a 100 Polish mercenaries were detected in the Mariupol direction, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia 3 times, the Ministry of Defense reported today. They opened fire at the villages Kalinovo-Borshchevatoe, Veselogorovka and Kalinovo from mortars of 120-mm caliber, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms. There were no casualties, the LPR People’s Militia noted.

In connection with the dearth of members of armed forces, a battalion composed of women arrived at the checkpoint in Popasnaya, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today. In turn the LPR People’s Militia is ready to withdraw of the armed forces on the 1st of October, Andrey Marochko added.