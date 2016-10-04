Партнеры















Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, October 4, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Втр, 04/10/2016 - 22:31 theme tags geo media In the evening Ukrainian fighters have opened fire at the industrial zone near Yasinovataya. They used mortars of 82-mm caliber. Ukrainian military shelled Yasinovataya from Avdeevka. They launched 22 shells.

The situation in the DPR remains tense. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 126 times for the last 24 hours. They used mortars of 82 and 120-mm caliber, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today. According to the Ministry of Defense, Yasinovataya, Spartak, the village Veseloe in the north of Donetsk and the area of the airport, the village Trudovskie in the west of Donetsk were subjected to fire. Moreover, The Ukrainian Army opened fire at Gorlovka, Zaytsevo, the village Viktorovka in the south of Donetsk and Sakhanka of the Novoazovsky district.

Kiev fighters haven’t opened fire at the positions of the LPR People’s Militia today. But they have redeployed 68 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and 15 infantry fighting vehicles in the localities Starobelsk and Novoaydar, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today. :: Nvb2003 :: Автор (или псевдоним)

