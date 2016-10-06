Партнеры















Summary events of Novorossiya, October 6, 2016

Kiev fighters started to install mine obstacles near the village Petrovskoe, where the third withdrawal of troops and weapons was planned on the 7th of October, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

Reconnaissance teams of the DPR have registered 2 mortars of 120-mm caliber in Avdeevka and a wagon of artillery shells, 2 fuel tanks in Andreevka. 6 Ukrainian tanks and 4 self-propelled guns “The carnation” arrived in Artemovsk. Earlier the representative of the operational command reported about 18 multiple rocket launcher systems “Grad” near Donetsk.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 130 times for the last 24 hours. They used tanks, mortars of 82 and 120-mm caliber, the artillery of 122-mm caliber, grenade launchers and small arms. According to the Ministry of Defense, Yasinovataya, Spartak, the village Veseloe and the area of the airport, the village Trudovskie in the west of Donetsk were subjected to fire. 1 house was damaged in Trudovskie. Moreover, The Ukrainian Army opened fire at Gorlovka, Zaytsevo and Panteleymonovka. 1 soldier of the DPR was wounded, Eduard Basurin reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia 5 times, the Ministry of Defense reported today. They opened fire at the villages Kalinovo and Lozovoe from mortars of 120-mm caliber, grenade launchers and small arms. There were no casualties, the LPR People’s Militia noted. :: Nvb2003 :: Автор (или псевдоним)

