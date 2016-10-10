Summary events of Novorossiya, October 10, 2016

Партнеры















In the morning as a result of Ukrainian shelling 1 civilian was wounded in the village Sakhanka; it has been reported by the operational command of the DPR. Kiev soldiers used 82-mm mortars.

The situation in the DPR remains tense. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 314 times for the last 24 hours. They used mortars, self-propelled guns and tanks, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today. According to the Ministry of Defense, the villages Alexandrovka and Trudovskie in the west of Donetsk, Zaytsevo, Panteleymonovka and Zheleznaya Balka near Gorlovka, Belaya Kamenka, Sakhanka and Novaya Maryevka in the south of the Republic were subjected to fire. 4 houses were damaged in Zaytsevo.

Sappers of the DPR started to clear of mines a territory near the village Petrovskoe; it has been reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian fighters deployed 12 tanks, armoured personnel carriers, 3 antiaircraft guns 23-4 “Shilka” and 70 soldiers near the checkpoint “Gnutovo”, Eduard Basurin reported today. 8 Howitzers D-30 were registered in Makedonovka of Volodarsky district. 2 tanks, 4 self-propelled guns “The Carnation” and 150 soldiers are located in Sopino of Volnovakhsky district.

The Ukrainian side redeployed a company of Polish mercenaries in Popasnaya, the official representative of the LPR People's Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

