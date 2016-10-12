Summary events of Novorossiya, October 12, 2016

In the morning the Ukrainian Army has opened fire at the village Kominternovo in the south of the DPR. Ukrainian fighters tried to occupy a territory, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 333 times for the last 24 hours. They used mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms. According to the Ministry of Defense, the southern villages – Oktyabr, Leninskoe, Kominternovo and Sakhanka were subjected to fire. Moreover, Ukrainian fighters opened fire at Yasinovataya, Spartak, the area of the airport, the villages Alexandrovka, Trudovskie and Zheleznaya Balka. One civilian was killed in Alexandrovka. One soldier of the DPR was wounded. 8 houses were damaged in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk and 1 house was damaged in Zaytsevo.

Ukrainian fighters deployed tanks, self-propelled guns, armoured personnel carriers and lorries with ammunition at the Donetsk and Mariupol directions, Eduard Basurin reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia 2 times, the Ministry of Defense reported today. They opened fire at the village Kalinovo from 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers. There were no casualties, the LPR People’s Militia noted.

The situation in the LPR remains tense, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today. 5 rail waggons with ammunition of the multiple rocket launcher system “Grad” arrived in the locality Luganskoe. 2 tanks and 5 lorries “Ural” are moving to the village Troitskoe. One grenade launcher, a large-caliber machine-gun and 10 Ukrainian soldiers were registered in Novozvanovka. 2 mortar platoons are located near “Krasnoe Ozero”. The major Andrey Marochko considers that the Ukrainian side doesn’t want to resolve a conflict by peaceful means and disregards Minsk Agreements.