Главная

Подвиг героев Аль Кинди / Heroes of Al Kindi Hospital RUS-ENG

опубликовано phenom в Пт, 14/10/2016 - 00:55 Новость: тема тэги гео

Heroes_of_al-Kindi_hospital-0-02-13-472.jpg
Герои обороны Аль-Кинди. Английские субтитры
Al-Kindi before the war was the best clinic in the Middle East. Here assisted patients from Syria and Lebanon. Defenders of the hospital became a legend. The bandits surrounded al-Kindi and Syrian Army was besieged about a year. History knows many legends. Defenders of al-Kindi became a modern legend of Syria.In 2013 Aleppo was in critical condition. In December the terrorists took the hospital only after the explosion of several suicide bombers in trucks with a huge amount of explosives. In 2016 during the offensive of the Syrian army and militia Liwa al-Quds were able to regain control of Handarat and al-Kindi.


Читать или смотреть подробнее...

.

»

Отправить комментарий

Содержимое этого поля является приватным и не будет отображаться публично.
  • Адреса страниц и электронной почты автоматически преобразуются в ссылки.
  • Строки и параграфы переносятся автоматически.
  • Доступные HTML теги: <img> <div> <span> <a> <em> <i> <strong> <b> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <u> <small> <strike> <sup> <sub> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <font> <p> <br> </br> <iframe> <table> <tr> <td>

Подробнее о форматировании

Yes, this is a trick question and easy to answer.
We ask it because spam bots are too stupid to answer correctly, while humans are not.

:: phenom ::

Автор (или псевдоним)
p h e n o m

О себе

"...как видите, Холмс, я не хуже Вас строю логические выводы... "

*** Я верю женщинам. Люблю вкусные наркотики.