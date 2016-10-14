Подвиг героев Аль Кинди / Heroes of Al Kindi Hospital RUS-ENG

Партнеры















Герои обороны Аль-Кинди. Английские субтитры

Al-Kindi before the war was the best clinic in the Middle East. Here assisted patients from Syria and Lebanon. Defenders of the hospital became a legend. The bandits surrounded al-Kindi and Syrian Army was besieged about a year. History knows many legends. Defenders of al-Kindi became a modern legend of Syria.In 2013 Aleppo was in critical condition. In December the terrorists took the hospital only after the explosion of several suicide bombers in trucks with a huge amount of explosives. In 2016 during the offensive of the Syrian army and militia Liwa al-Quds were able to regain control of Handarat and al-Kindi.

