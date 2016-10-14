Партнеры















Мы в соцсетях

Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, October 14, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Пт, 14/10/2016 - 22:21 theme tags geo media Kiev doesn’t observe the ceasefire, the head of the delegation of the DPR at the Contact Group Denis Pushilin reported. Today the Ukrainian Army has attacked at the positions of the DPR forces in the village Leninskoe in the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic. 10 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, an infantry fighting vehicle and a lorry “Ural” were destroyed, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

As a result of Ukrainian military aggression 6 people were killed, 10 were wounded. And 31 buildings were damaged in 7 localities of the DPR for a week.

Sappers of the DPR defused 60 explosive objects for a week, the deputy chief of the crisis management centre Vitaly Zarubin reported today.

Ukrainian fighters deployed tanks, artillery systems, mortars, air defence missile systems and air drones to the contact line for a week, Eduard Basurin reported today.

Ukrainian military opened fire at the civilians, who tried to pass over the river “Seversky Donets” in Slavyanoserbsk, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia in the village Kalinovo from 120-mm mortars. They launched 50 mines. There were no casualties, the Ministry of Defense reported today. :: Nvb2003 :: Автор (или псевдоним)

Vladimir О себе

корреспондент "Анна-ньюз" Об авторе подробнее