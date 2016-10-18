Партнеры















Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, October 18, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Втр, 18/10/2016 - 21:46 theme tags geo media Today Ukrainian fighters have opened fire at the southern villages of the DPR – Sakanka, Kominternovo, Leninskoe and Bezymennoe, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today. 2 soldiers of the DPR were killed.

30 Ukrainian tanks are located in the village Galitsinovka of Maryinka district. A train of weapons and military equipment, including 10 tanks arrived in Volnovakha. 3 sniper groups were found in the village Zamozhnoe. 6 122-mm howitzers were registered in Talakovka. Ukrainian helicopters have appeared in Kramatorsk, Eduard Basurin reported today.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 253 times for the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Defense, Yasinovataya, the villages Spartak and Zhabunki, Gorlovka, Zaytsevo, the area of the airport, southern villages Sakhanka, Bezymennoe and Leninskoe were subjected to fire. The Ukrainian sniper wounded a civilian in the village Krutaya Balka of Yasinovataya district.

Kiev fighters shelled the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic 5 times; it has been reported by the LPR People’s Militia. They opened fire at the town Pervomaysk, the villages Kalinovo and Maryevka, the monument of the prince Igor and the village Sokolniki. 4 garages were damaged in Pervomaysk. Ukrainian fighters used self-propelled guns, mortars and grenade launchers. There were no casualties, the LPR People’s Militia noted.

The farewell ceremony with the hero of the DPR, the colonel Arsen Pavlov, will take place in Solovyanenko Donetsk Academic Theatre on the 19th of October. As a result of the explosion he died in the centre of Donetsk on the 16th of October, Eduard Basurin reported today. :: Nvb2003 :: Автор (или псевдоним)

