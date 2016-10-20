Партнеры















Кого прикрывает "Щит Ефрата"? / Whom really protects "Euphrates Shield" ? опубликовано Марат Мусин в Чт, 20/10/2016 - 15:59

On the morning of October 19 Kurdish forces managed to move forward and to free from ISIS several villages to the east of the of Marat um-Hosh village and came to Shakba lake. During the offensive, was taken about 15 square kilometers of territory. Our reporters took a video when liberated the Kurds villages were under fire. According to them, the firing was carried out by the pro-Turkish groups operating with the support of the Turkish army in the framework of operation "Shield of the Euphrates." In the sky circling aircraft and drones.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly stated that the purpose of the operation "Euphrates Shield " is to fight the ISIS terrorists. But the priority target looks completely different from his words... Утром 19 октября курдским формированиям удалось продвинуться вперед и отбить у ИГИЛ* несколько селений восточнее поселка Марат ум-Хош и выйти к озеру Шакба. В ходе наступления было занято порядка 15 квадратных километров территории. Наши корреспонденты стали свидетелями обстрела позиций, отбитых курдами. С их слов, обстрел велся со стороны протурецких группировок, действующих при поддержке турецкой армии в рамках операции "Щит Евфрата". В небе кружили самолеты и беспилотники.

Президент Турции Реджеп Тайип Эрдоган неоднократно заявлял, что целью операции "Щит Евфрата" является борьба с террористами ИГИЛ*. Но похоже в приоритете совершенно другие цели... :: Марат Мусин :: Автор (или псевдоним)

