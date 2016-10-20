Партнеры















Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, October 20, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Чт, 20/10/2016 - 21:35 theme tags geo media In the morning Kiev fighters shelled civilians’ houses in Stanitsa Luganskaya to accuse the LPR People’s Militia of the shelling, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today. And also today Ukrainian fighters have opened fire at Yasinovataya, Gorlovka, the village Bezymennoe in the south of the DPR. They used heavy artillery systems and mortars.

2 wagons with artillery armaments arrived in Andreevka. 5 vans with armaments arrived in Georgievka. 7 tanks, 3 multiple rocket launcher systems “Grad” were found in Gorlovka and Yasinovataya. Reconnaissance teams of the DPR have registered 80 Italian and French mercenaries in Kramatorsk, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 481 times for the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Defense, the villages Zaytsevo, Trudovskie, Alexandrovka, Staromikhaylovka, Signalnoe, Spartak, Leninskoe, Sakhanka, and Oktyabr were subjected to fire. Ukrainian fighters launched 40 artillery shells, 405 mines and 5 tank shells. And they also used small arms. 6 houses and gas pipe lines were damaged in the village Yasnoe in the north of Dokuchaevsk.

Kiev fighters redeployed multiple rocket launcher systems "Grad", armored personnel carriers, tanks, lorries with pontoons and armaments in Stanitsa Luganskaya, Andrey Marochko reported today.

