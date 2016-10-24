Summary events of Novorossiya, October 24, 2016

40 Polish mercenaries arrived in the village Shirokaya Balka in the north-west of Gorlovka. And 100 fighters of “The Right Sector” were registered near Yasinovataya, they occupied civilians’ houses, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 230 times for the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Defense, the village Zaytsevo in the north of Gorlovka, Trudovskie, Alexandrovka and Staromikhaylovka in the west of Donetsk, villages Sakhanka and Kominternovo in the south of the DPR, Yasinovataya and Dokuchaevsk were subjected to fire. 3 houses were damaged in the town Yasinovataya and 1 house in the village Sakhanka.

6 152-mm self-propelled guns “The Acacia” were found near the park “Kleban-Byk”. 8 self-propelled guns “The Carnation” are located near the village Kurdumovka, 5 tanks and 4 self-propelled guns arrived in Dzerzhinsk, 2 120-mm mortars were registered near Dokuchaevsk.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia 6 times, the Ministry of Defense reported today. They opened fire at the villages Kalinovka, Veselaya Gora, Raevka, Maryevka and Krasny Yar. Ukrainian fighters used 120-mm mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, antitank missile systems, grenade launchers and small arms. 1 civilian was wounded in the village Raevka.

Ukrainian reconnaissance teams become active near the contact line and Kiev fighters use air drones to shell the territory of the Republic, the chief of the LPR People’s Militia the colonel Oleg Anashchenko reported today.

The exchange of the prisoners between Kiev and Donbass can’t be held due to the fault of the Ukrainian side, the head of the delegation of the DPR at the Contact Group Denis Pushilin reported today.