Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, October 26, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Ср, 26/10/2016 - 22:00 theme tags geo media In the evening Ukrainian fighters have opened fire at the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. 1 house was damaged in the village Trudovskie. And in the afternoon Ukrainian battalions have shelled the industrial zone near Yasinovataya from Avdeevka. They used 120-mm mortars.

2 Ukrainian self-propelled guns “The Carnation” arrived in Kurakhovka. 4 120-mm mortars were found in Krasnogorovka, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 278 times for the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Defense, the villages Zaytsevo, Ozeryanovka, Zheleznaya Balka, the town Yasinovataya and the village Spartak, Elenovka to the south of Donetsk, the villages Alexandrovka and Trudovskie of the Petrovsky district, the village Sakhanka in the south of the Republic were subjected to fire. 2 women were wounded in the village Trudovskie. 5 houses were damaged in the village Alexandrovka.

The unknown military battalion arrived in Starobelsk. Soldiers wear black uniforms. They have got 6 cars, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured personnel carriers and 4 lorries “Ural” with armaments. 3 tanks, 7 infantry fighting vehicles, 15 lorries with Ukrainian soldiers and armaments arrived in Schastye, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

(photo5) Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia 3 times, the Ministry of Defense reported today. They opened fire at the villages Oboznoe, Irmino and the monument of the prince Igor. Ukrainian fighters used 122-mm artillery cannons and small arms. There were no casualties, the LPR People’s Militia noted.

