Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, October 28, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Пт, 28/10/2016 - 22:05 theme tags geo media In the morning Ukrainian fighters have opened fire at the Novoazovsky district of the DPR from artillery weapons. 6 southern localities, Sakhanka, Sergeevka, Leninskoe, Kominternovo, Zaychenko and Dzerzhinskoe were deenergized.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched 590 artillery, tank shells and mines. According to the Ministry of Defense, Makeevka, the villages Elenovka, Trudovskie, Alexandrovka, Staromikhaylovka, Spartak, Leninskoe, Bezymennoe and the industrial zone near Yasinovataya were subjected to fire. 3 civilians were killed. 10 people were wounded including 2 children. 3 houses were damaged in the village Zaytsevo in the north of Gorlovka.

The Ukrainian rocket launcher and 3,5 soldiers are located in Stanitsa Luganskaya. Fighters of the nationalistic battalion “Night shadows” arrived in the village Nizhneteploe, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia in the villages Kalinovo and Veselogorovka. They used 120-mm mortars and anti-tank grenade launchers. 1 militiaman was wounded. :: Nvb2003 :: Автор (или псевдоним)

Vladimir О себе

корреспондент "Анна-ньюз" Об авторе подробнее