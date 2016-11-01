Summary events of Novorossiya, November 1, 2016

Ukrainian military leaders stationed mercenaries in the town Svyatogorsk, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 755 times for the last 24 hours. They launched 57 artillery shells, 403 mines, 25 tank shells and they also used grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms. According to the Ministry of Defense, Dokuchaevsk and the village Yasnoe, the town Yasinovataya and the village Spartak, the villages Zaytsevo, Shirokaya Balka and the Gagarin mine were subjected to fire. Moreover, Ukrainian fighters opened fire at the southern villages Sakhanka and Leninskoe, the village Elenovka to the south-west of Donetsk, the Petrovsky district, the village Staromikhaylovka and the area of the airport. A woman was wounded in the village Alexandrovka of the Petrovsky district and 3 houses were damaged.

The Ukrainian command redeployed the nationalistic battalion “The Right Sector” and foreign mercenaries from the reconnaissance team “The Georgian company” to the contact line, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia 2 times, the Ministry of Defense reported today. They opened fire at the village Kalinovka and the monument of the prince Igor from 120-mm mortars and small arms. There were no casualties, the LPR People’s Militia noted.