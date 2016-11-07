Summary events of Novorossiya, November 7, 2016

In the morning Ukrainian fighters have opened fire at the village Elenovka to the south of Donetsk, 165 subscribers have no electricity. The situation in the DPR is difficult. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 754 times for the last 24 hours. They launched 85 artillery shells, 302 mines, 13 tank shells and they also used grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms. The villages Zaytsevo, Zheleznaya Balka, Shirokaya Balka, the town Dokuchaevsk, villages Zhabichevo, Staromikhaylovka and Elenovka, the town Yasinovataya, southern villages Sakhanka, Leninskoe and Grigorovka were subjected to fire. 1 soldier of the DPR was killed, one wounded. 2 blocks of flats were damaged in Dokuchaevsk. 3 houses were damaged in Elenovka.

6 Ukrainian self-propelled guns “The Carnation” and 4 120-mm mortars are located in Krasnogorovka. 10 tanks and 150 Ukrainian soldiers arrived in Novotroitskoe, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

One Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle and 2 mortars were found in the village Luganskoe. 8 lorries with ammunition arrived in the town Schastye, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia 8 times, the Ministry of Defense reported today. They opened fire at the villages Kalinovo, Zheltoe, Kalinovka and the monument of the prince Igor. They used 152-mm artillery weapons, 82-mm mortars, grenade launchers and small arms. 2 soldiers of the LPR were wounded.