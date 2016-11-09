Партнеры















Summary events of Novorossiya, November 9, 2016

Ukrainian fighters are shelling the south of the Donetsk People's Republic. The command of the DPR has closed the checkpoint "Oktyabr" and civilians are being evacuated. As a result of shelling dwellers have no electricity in the villages Oktyabr and Kulikovo. 2 houses were damaged in Oktyabr and Kalinovo, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

In the morning Ukrainian soldiers have opened fire at the suburbs of Yasinovataya. They used artillery weapons and heavy mortars. And in the afternoon they have opened fire at the сenter of Dokuchaevsk, a shop was damaged. There were no casualties.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the suburbs of Donetsk, Dokuchaevsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and the Telmanovsky district. They launched 550 artillery shells and mines and they also used grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms. 2 houses were damaged in Dokuchaevsk. 2 houses were damaged in the villages Trudovskie and Staromikhaylovka.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People's Militia 8 times, the Ministry of Defense reported today. They opened fire at the villages Kalinovo-Borshchevatoe, Kalinovo, Zheltoe, Kalinovka and the town Almaznaya. They used mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms. There were no casualties, the LPR People's Militia noted.

