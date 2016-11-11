Партнеры















Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, November 11, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Пт, 11/11/2016 - 21:57 theme tags geo media The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the villages Trudovskie, Alexandrovka and Staromikhaylovka in the west of Donetsk and they opened fire at the industrial zone near Yasinovataya. Ukrainian fighters launched 183 artillery shells and mines and they also used grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms.

Self-propelled guns “The Acacia”, self-propelled guns “The Carnation” and 122-mm howitzers D-30, 3 mortar platoons, a tank company, a mechanized company, Ukrainian fighters and fighters of “The Right Sector” are concentrated at the Gorlovka, Donetsk and Mariupol directions, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

As a result of shelling 57 houses were damaged in the localities Oktyabr, Kulikovo, Sakhanka, Dokuchaevsk, Elenovka, Zaytsevo, Yasnoe, Kievsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk for a week. 2 civilians were wounded, Eduard Basurin reported today.

Kiev fighters have stepped up the reconnaissance along the contact line and they use the air drones, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the checkpoint near Stanitsa Luganskaya, it has been reported by the LPR People’s Militia. They used small arms. There were no casualties. :: Nvb2003 :: Автор (или псевдоним)

