Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, November 15, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Втр, 15/11/2016 - 21:29 theme tags geo media Today the Ukrainian Armed Forces have opened fire at the villages Leninskoe and Kominternovo in the south of the DPR and the village Vasilyevka of the Yasinovatsky district from heavy mortars. Ukrainian fighters launched 30 mines.

3 120-mm mortars and 6 mortar emplacements are found in the village Novoselovka the Second. 3 Ukrainian self-propelled guns “The Hyacinth” and 3 howitzers D-30 were registered in Avdeevka and Krasnogorovka, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

The situation in the DPR is worsening. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 876 times for the last 24 hours. They launched 30 artillery shells and 302 mines; they also used grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms. The villages Lebyazhye and Zaytsevo, Yasinovataya and villages Vasilyevka, Spartak, the village Belaya Kamenka of the Telmanovsky district, Sakhanka and Leninskoe in the south of the DPR, the villages Staromikhaylovka, Alexandrovka and Trudovskie in the west of Donetsk were subjected to fire. Ukrainian fighters used the air drones at the Gorlovka direction.

300 dark-skinned fighters arrived in Stanitsa Luganskaya. They are wearing the NATO military uniforms and they have weapons. 30 camouflaged tanks are located along the road Schastye-Novoaydar, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People's Militia 7 times, the Ministry of Defense reported today. They opened fire at the localities Kalinovka, Slavyanoserbsk, Sokolniki, Zheltoe and Veselaya Gora. They used mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms.

