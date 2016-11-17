Summary events of Novorossiya, November 17, 2016

Партнеры















Today the Ukrainian Armed Forces have opened fire at the hospital №21 in the village Oktyabrsky of the Kuybyshevsky district. A doсtor was wounded. A building was damaged.

The situation in the DPR remains tense. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 894 times for the last 24 hours. They launched 56 artillery shells and 318 mines; they also used grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today. Dokuchaevsk, Yasinovataya, the villages Zaytsevo, Zheleznaya Balka, Alexandrovka and Trudovskie, Spartak, Novaya Maryevka of the Telmanovsky district, the villages Kominternovo, Sakhanka, Leninskoe and Bezymennoe in the south of the DPR were subjected to fire. 4 houses were damaged in Sakhanka, 3 houses in Sergeevka, 6 houses in Dokuchaevsk and 1 house in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

2 self-propelled guns “The Hyacinth” are located in Artemovsk, 5 mortar emplacements were found in Vodyanoe and Starognatovka. 6 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems “Grad” arrived in Mariupol, Eduard Basurin reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia 3 times, the Ministry of Defense reported today. They opened fire at the villages Kalinovo and Kalinovka. They used mortars, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms. :: Nvb2003 :: Автор (или псевдоним)

