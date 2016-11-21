Партнеры















Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, November 21, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Пнд, 21/11/2016 - 22:02 theme tags geo media The situation in the DPR remains tense. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 500 times for the last 24 hours. They launched 14 artillery shells and 167 mines; they also used grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms. The villages Alexandrovka and Trudovskie in the west of Donetsk, Zaytsvo in the north of Gorlovka, suburbs of Yasinovataya, villages Sosnovskoe, Leninskoe and Sakhanka in the south of the DPR were subjected to fire. 1 soldier of the DPR was wounded. A house and a gas pipeline were damaged in the village Trudovskie of the Petrovsky district. A power line was damaged in the village Alexandrovka. 100 subscribers don’t have electricity in the village Nikolaevka of the Telmanovsky district.

10 Ukrainian tanks were registered near Volnovakha. 3 self-propelled guns “The Acacia” were found in the village Talakovka. 4 82-mm mortars are located near Pavlopol, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

The participants of the Contact Group are going to discuss opening of the checkpoint Pervomaysk-Zolotoe in Minsk on the 23rd of November, Olga Kobtseva, the representative of the Working Subgroup on humanitarian issues, reported today.

One Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle and 7 lorries with ammunition and petrol are moving from the locality Velikaya Chernigovka to Kazachy. The column of lorries are moving from Kamyshevakha to Zolotoe, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People's Militia in the village Kalinovka from Svetlodarsk, it has been reported by the Ministry of Defense. They used 82-mm mortars.

