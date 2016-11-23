Партнеры















Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, November 23, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Ср, 23/11/2016 - 23:19 theme tags geo media The Ukrainian fighters attempted to break through southern defense lines in the Donetsk People’s Republic. 5 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, 7 wounded, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

The situation in the DPR remains tense. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 503 times for the last 24 hours. They launched 13 artillery shells and 157 mines; they also used grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms. The villages Zaytsevo, Staromikhaylovka, Alexandrovka, Trudovskie, Sakhanka and Leninskoe in the south of the DPR and Dokuchaevsk were subjected to fire. Moreover, Ukrainian fighters opened fire at suburbs of Yasinovataya, 1 house was damaged in the village Vasilyevka.

6 Ukrainian Multiple Launch Rocket Systems “Uragan” arrived in Kurakhovo. 12 howitzers “The Acacia” are located in Granitnoe and Dzerzhinsk, Eduard Basurin reported today.

Soldiers of the DPR didn’t shell the checkpoint “Maryinka”, the representative of the Ministry of Defense reported today. Earlier the Ukrainian side said that Soldiers of the DPR opened fire at this checkpoint. It was closed for an hour.

Ukrainian battalions “Lvov” and “Drogobych” are located at the checkpoints in the localities Vrubovka and Kamyshevakha of the Popasnyansky district. The battalion “Dnepr-1” was registered at the checkpoint in Artemovsk. The fighters of “Dnepr-1” and “The Right Sector” are near the village Teploe of the Stanichno-Lugansky district. 200 Polish mercenaries arrived in the locality Raygorodka of the Novoaydarsky district. Polish mercenaries and 3 howitzers “The Hyacinth-B” were registered in the village Trekhizbenka. The battalion “Azov” arrived in the locality Makarovo of the Stanichno-Lugansky district, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People's Militia in the village Kalinovo from Novozvanovka, it has been reported by the Ministry of Defense. They used 82-mm mortars.

