Партнеры















Мы в соцсетях

Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, November 29, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Втр, 29/11/2016 - 22:10 theme tags geo media The situation in the DPR remains tense. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 1882 times for the last 24 hours. They launched 118 artillery shells, 418 mines and 10 tank shells; they also used grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms. Gorlovka, the villages Zaytsevo, Ozeryanovka and Krutaya Balka, Yasinovataya and Spartak, villages Trudovskie, Alexandrovka, Staromikhaylovka in the west of Donetsk, Elenovka to the south-west of Donetsk, Dokuchaevsk and the south of the DPR: villages Leninskoe, Kominternovo, Sakhanka, Sergeevka, Bezymennoe and Novaya Tavriya were subjected to fire. 1 soldier of the DPR was killed.

4 Ukrainian Multiple Launch Rocket Systems “Grad” were detected near Dzerzhinsk. 20 mortar emplacements were registered in Krasnogorovka. 4 120-mm mortars are located near the village Vodyanoe in the south of the DPR, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

The representatives of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination and the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission registered consequences of fire in the village Zheltoe.

The Ukrainian self-propelled guns “The Carnation” are located in the Popasnyansky district, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia 2 times; it has been reported by the Ministry of Defense. They opened fire at the villages Lozovoe and Kalinovo from mortars and small arms. :: Nvb2003 :: Автор (или псевдоним)

Vladimir О себе

корреспондент "Анна-ньюз" Об авторе подробнее