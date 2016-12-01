Партнеры















Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, December 1, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Чт, 01/12/2016 - 22:11 theme tags geo media In the morning the Ukrainian fighters shelled the Donetsk Filtering Station. Avdeevka, some districts of Donetsk and Yasinovataya, villages Vasilyevka and Spartak of the Yasinovatsky district remain without the water supply. Then the Ukrainian sniper has opened fire at the repair team.

The situation in the DPR remains tense. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 1308 times for the last 24 hours. They launched 138 artillery shells and 281 mines; they also used grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms. Gorlovka, the village Ozeryanovka, Yasinovataya, Krutaya Balka, Spartak, villages Alexandrovka, Staromokhaylovka and Trudovskie, Dokuchaevsk, southern villages Novolaspa, Kominternovo, Naberezhnoe, Leninskoe, Sosnovka, Oktyabr, Tavricheskoe, Sakhanka and Bezymennoe were subjected to fire. 2 civilians and 1 soldier of the DPR were wounded. 23 houses were damaged in Gorlovka, in the villages Leninskoe, Kominternovo and in the west of Donetsk, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia only 1 time; it has been reported by the Ministry of Defense. They opened fire at the monument to the Prince Igor from grenade launchers.

The Ukrainian side stopped to supply water in Lugansk, the LPR representative in the Contact Group, Vladislav Deynogo reported today. :: Nvb2003 :: Автор (или псевдоним)

