Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, December 5, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Пнд, 05/12/2016 - 22:32 theme tags geo media Today Ukrainian fighters have opened mortar fire at the area of the airport and the village Zhabichevo. They have launched 30 mines. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic more 1300 times for the last 24 hours. They launched 48 artillery shells, 8 tank shells and 313 mines. Yasinovataya, the village Veseloe, villages Kominternovo, Leninskoe, Sakhanka, Oktyabr, Dzerzhinsk, villages Alexandrovka, Trudovskie, Staromikhaylovka, Elenovka and the town Dokuchaevsk were subjected to fire. 1 soldier of the DPR was killed. A house was damaged in the west of Donetsk.

4 mortar emplacements were detected in the village Slavnoe. 4 mortars were registered in the village Shirokino. 5 Ukrainian tanks are located in the village Donskoe near Volnovakha, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

Kiev doesn’t supply water in Lugansk and refuses to sign a treaty, because it means to recognize the Republic, the acting of the first deputy chairman of the Council of Ministers, Sergey Ivanushkin reported today.

Foreign mercenaries arrived in Zolotoe. A lorry with ammunition and 2 armoured personnel carriers were detected in the village Olkhovaya. 4 Lorries with ammunition, an infantry fighting vehicle and Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the village Kryakovka. 5 military cars are moving from the village Pokrovskoe to Popasnaya, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People's Militia 4 times; it has been reported by the Ministry of Defense. They opened fire at the villages Kalinovo-Borshchevatoe, Veselaya Gora and Zheltoe. They used mortars, grenade launchers and small arms.

