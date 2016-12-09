Партнеры















Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, December 9, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Пт, 09/12/2016 - 23:05 theme tags geo media Today Ukrainian fighters have shelled the area near Donetsk Filtering Station, where power engineers have repaired power lines. They used small arms. The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched 106 artillery shells and mines; they also used grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms. The western outskirts of Donetsk, suburbs of Yasinovataya and Dokuchaevsk, the Telmanovsky district and southern villages of the Republic were subjected to fire. 12 localities don’t have the electricity supply in the south of the Republic.

The Ukrainian fighters concentrated the heavy artillery, missile artillery, mortars and tanks near the contact line for a week. And they used air drones, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

4 infantry fighting vehicles, 5 lorries and Ukrainian soldiers arrived in Stanitsa Luganskaya. 40 foreign mercenaries were registered in the village Bolotennoe. 3 sniper groups arrived in Svetlodarsk. Subdivisions of the battalion “Aydar” are located in the villages Nizhneteploe and Petrovka. Mortar emplacements were detected in the village Novoalexandrovka, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia 4 times; it has been reported by the Ministry of Defense. They opened fire at the villages Zheltoe, Kalinovo and Frunze. They used mortars, grenade launchers and small arms.

The first deputy head of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, Alexandr Hug is going to visit Donetsk on 14th of December, on Wednesday. :: Nvb2003 :: Автор (или псевдоним)

