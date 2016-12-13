Партнеры Мы в соцсетях

Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, December 13, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Втр, 13/12/2016 - 23:22 theme tags geo media The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic more 800 times for the last 24 hours. They launched 120 artillery shells and 174 mines; they also used grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms. Gorlovka, the villages Zheleznaya Balka and Shirokaya Balka, Yasinovataya and the village Spartak, villages Kominternovo, Oktyabr, Leninskoe, Sakhanka in the south of the DPR, Dokuchaevsk and the Petrovsky district of Donetsk were subjected to fire. 2 houses were damaged in Yasinovataya, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

Ukrainian mortars were detected near Volnovakha and Dokuchaevsk, Basurin reported.

Russian representatives of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination and the deputy head of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, Alexandr Hug have visited the Donetsk Filtering Station to appraise the situation. Ukrainian fighters often shell it.

30 English-speaking military instructors arrived in Schastye. Moreover, the Ukrainian battalion “Lugansk-1” arrived in Stanitsa Luganskaya, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

6 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems were detected in the Starobelsky district. 20 units of weapons and military equipment including 14 lorries of ammunition and fuel are registered in the Belovodsky district. Tanks and self-propelled guns are located in the town Rubezhnoe. 6 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, a Multiple Launch Rocket System, 2 antiaircraft guns, 9 lorries and Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the locality Krymskoe. 3 self-propelled guns “The Carnation” were detected in the village Nizhnya Olkhovaya of the Stanichno-Lugansky district. 2 mortar emplacements were registered in Stanitsa Luganskaya.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People's Militia 2 times; it has been reported by the Ministry of Defense. They opened fire at the village Kalinovo from mortars.

