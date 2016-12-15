Партнеры Мы в соцсетях

Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, December 15, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Чт, 15/12/2016 - 22:40 theme tags geo media Ukrainian fighters opened fire at the bus near the checkpoint “Mayorskoe” yesterday. Civilians got out to present passports. 2 people were killed and 2 wounded. The head of the DPR Alexandr Zakharchenko said the Republic defrays expenses of the funeral ceremony and helps families of victims.

6 howitzers “The Hyacinth-B”, 8 tanks and 3 antitank guns “The Rapier” were detected near Mariupol. Howitzers D-30 are located near the village Berdyanskoe, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic more 1000 times for the last 24 hours. They launched 30 artillery shells and 290 mines; they also used grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms. Gorlovka, the villages Zaytsevo and Shirokaya Balka, Yasinovataya and the villages Veseloe, Spartak, Krutaya Balka and Zhabichevo, villages in the south of the DPR, the village Lebyazhye, Alexandrovka and Trudovskie were subjected to fire. Moreover, Ukrainian fighters opened fire at the checkpoints “Mayorsk” in the north of Gorlovka and “Alexandrovka” in the west of Donetsk. 2 houses were damaged in Dokuchaevsk and Alexandrovka. 1 soldier of the DPR was killed.

The head of the DPR Alexandr Zakharchenko, the head of the LPR Igor Plotnitsky and the Ukrainian deputy Nadezhda Savchenko met in Minsk. They discussed the implementation of Minsk Agreements and the exchange of prisoners. But they couldn’t reach any agreements.

5 self-propelled guns “The Carnation”, 4 lorries with ammunition and Ukrainian fighters arrived in the village Rozkvit of the Stanichno-Lugansky district. 5 tanks T-64 and 2 self-propelled guns “The Carnation” were detected near Stanitsa Luganskaya, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia 2 times. They opened fire at the village Kalinovo and the monument to the Prince Igor from 120-mm mortars, grenade launchers and small arms. :: Nvb2003 :: Автор (или псевдоним)

