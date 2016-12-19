Партнеры Мы в соцсетях

Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, December 19, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Пнд, 19/12/2016 - 23:24 theme tags geo media Ukrainian fighters have been shelling Debaltsevo for 2 days. Today they have opened fire at the positions of the LPR People’s Militia near the villages Kalinovo and Logvinovo. 3 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 4 wounded, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today. The LPR asks the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to intervene in this situation.

The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces understates their own losses in Debaltsevo. 10 soldiers were killed and over 30 wounded, it has been reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The representatives of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission registered the massive shelling of the positions of the LPR People’s Militia on the 18th of December, it says in the report of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission.

The situation in the DPR remains tense. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic about 2000 times for the last 24 hours. They used tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, mortars, grenade launchers and small arms. Ukrainian fighters opened fire at the villages Zaytsevo, Shirokaya Balka, Zheleznaya Balka and Ozeryanovka, Yasinovataya, villages Vasilyevka, Spartak and Veseloe, Dokuchaevsk, southern villages Belaya Kamenka, Kominternovo, Naberezhnoe, Sosnovskoe, Novay Tavria, Leninskoe, Sakhanka, Bezymennoe, the villages Staromikhaylovka, Aleksandrovka and Trudovskie, the Deputy Commander of the operational command of the DPR Eduard Basurin reported today. 1 house was damaged in the Kalininsky district of Gorlovka. 1 house was damaged in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. A gas pipeline and 7 houses were damaged in Kominternovo.

3 emplacements of howitzers “The Carnation” were detected in the village Talakovka. 2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems “Grad” are located in Galitsinovka. 4 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems “Smerch” were registered in Kurakhovo, Eduard Basurin reported today.

The enterprise “Luganskwater” made 2 wells to improve the situation with the water supply in Lugansk, the head of the administration Manolis Pilavov reported today. :: Nvb2003 :: Автор (или псевдоним)

