Главная Summary events of Novorossiya, December 27, 2016 опубликовано Nvb2003 в Втр, 27/12/2016 - 21:21 theme tags geo media 70 fighters of “The Right Sector” arrived in the locality Peschanoe, 50 fighters in Stanitsa Luganskaya, the official representative of the LPR People’s Militia the major Andrey Marochko reported today.

Kiev fighters shelled the positions of the LPR People’s Militia 20 times; it has been reported by the Ministry of Defense. They opened fire at the villages Kalinovka, Logvinovo, Zhelobok, Novokievka, Frunze and the monument to the Prince Igor. They used mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms.

4 howitzers D-30 and 3 tanks were detected in the village Novoluganskoe near Debaltsevo. 6 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems “Grad” were registered in the village Gornyak. 3 emplacements of howitzers “The Carnation” and 3 emplacements of mortars are located in the village Luganskoe. Moreover, 4 howitzers D-30 were detected in the village Nelepovka. 6 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems “Grad” were registered in Dzerzhinsk.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic over 100 times for the last 24 hours. They used mortars, grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms. Ukrainian fighters opened fire at the town Gorlovka, villages Zaytsevo, Shirokaya Balka, the town Yasinovataya, villages Krutaya Balka, Krasnya Partizan, Vasilyevka and Zhabichevo, southern villages Kominternovo, Oktyabr, Leninskoe, Sakhanka and the village Trudovskie of the Petrovsky district. 1 soldier of the DPR was killed.

